Exiled Iranian prince unveils vision for a democratic, pro‑peace Iran

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s late Shah, shared his vision for a post-Islamic Republic Iran on Thursday via his X account.

Addressing supporters worldwide, Pahlavi said a future Iran would end its military nuclear program, recognize Israel, and pursue normalized relations with the United States.

He contrasted this prospective “new” Iran with the current regime, which he said has become synonymous with terrorism, extremism, and economic hardship.

In his statement, Pahlavi pledged to immediately halt support for terrorist organizations and to collaborate with regional and international partners to combat terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and radical Islamism. He framed his vision of Iran as a stabilizing force in the region and a responsible participant on the global stage.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the question of the “day after” in Iran, referring to Pahlavi. Trump described the exiled prince as “very nice” but expressed uncertainty about how he would be received or act within Iran itself. “We really haven’t reached that point yet,” Trump said, noting that while protests could potentially topple the Iranian regime, there are no guarantees. “Any regime can fail,” he added, calling the situation “an interesting time” for the region.

Trump also expressed doubt over Pahlavi’s ability to lead Iran should a regime change occur, stating he is unsure whether the Iranian people would accept him as their leader. The U.S. president clarified that he has no plans to meet with Pahlavi at this stage.