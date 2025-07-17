Fordow mostly destroyed, but other 2 sites can enrich 'within months' - report

Recommended -

The Fordow nuclear site in Iran has mostly been destroyed in the US strikes last month, according to a report in NBC on Thursday, but Iran could resume enrichment in the the other two sites hit "within months."

The US news outlet cited five officials with knowledge in the matter, with lawmakers briefed on the assessment.

Despite this, Israeli intelligence told the US that most of the enriched uranium is buried under the Isfahan site, with surveillance on Iran enabling Israel to pre-empt any continued enrichment by Iran, according to NBC.

In addition to the three sites attacked, the US had formulated a plan to continuously attack six sites in Iran to effectively destroy Tehran's nuclear program, but this was rejected by US President Donald Trump in favor of the attack on the Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz sites instead.