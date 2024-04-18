Former IAF chief: Iran ‘superpower’ in missiles and drones, but defense lags

In the aftermath of Iran's unprecedented drone and missile onslaught over the weekend, experts are shedding light on Israel's capabilities and potential responses, accentuating Iran's strengths and vulnerabilities in military technology.

Brigadier General (res.) Zvika Haimovich, former head of IAF Aerial Defense, emphasized Iran's prowess in tactical ballistic missiles and UAVs, tell Reuters, "Iran is a superpower in tactical ballistic missiles and UAVs."

However, he underscores the disparity in Iran's air defenses, which rely on antiquated Russian models like the S-200 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

"Despite Iran's robust missile capabilities, its air defense systems present a different scenario," Haimovich explains.

He notes that Israeli pilots have gained extensive experience navigating similar systems deployed in Syria since 2015, which could mitigate the challenges posed by Iranian air defenses.

According to Sidharth Kausha, a research fellow at the Royal United Strategic Institute in London, Israel's primary challenge may lie in striking military installations deep within Iran, necessitating the use of penetrating bombs.

AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg

"The Iranian air defense network is certainly not impenetrable to these aircraft," Kausha asserts, "but this raises the risk of losses."

Kausha points out that larger munitions, necessary for hitting such targets, may increase the risk of detection by Iranian radars, prompting pilots to launch them from a distance to ensure safety.