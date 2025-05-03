Former IRGC chief: Trump under sway of Netanyahu, neocons

The former head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to make the claim that the foreign policy of U.S. President Donald Trump is under the sway of "neocons" and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Before taking office in the White House, Trump claimed that he had plans for an immediate end to the wars; but the war in Ukraine continues, the ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon has been broken, and the Israeli occupation army has occupied parts of Syria," Mohsen Rezaee, now the head of the Supreme Council for Economic Coordination, wrote in Persian.

"Regarding negotiations with Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its seriousness and willingness to negotiate and reach an agreement. However, Trump and his team, influenced by Netanyahu and the neocons, are still in confusion and turmoil."