German airline Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Tehran

German airline Lufthansa has made the decision to temporarily suspend flights to and from Tehran.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities. The safety of our guests and crew members is Lufthansa’s top priority," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

In a statement, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for Israel to be punished for the recent attack on the country's embassy in Damascus. This comes after a suspected Israeli airstrike targeted Iran's consulate in the city, killing at least seven IRGC members.

(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

The Israeli government has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the attack, but has repeatedly threatened to take military action against Iran-backed forces in Syria.

Lufthansa's decision to suspended flights to Tehran comes just hours after Bloomberg reported on Wednesday evening that the United States believes that a major attack by Iran on Israel is imminent and could happen in the coming days.

The report, citing unnamed sources familiar with U.S. and Israeli intelligence assessments, suggests that it is a matter of when Tehran will launch an attack rather than if.

However, it remains unclear whether the attack will come from Iranian territory or through its proxies in the region.