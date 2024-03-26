Hamas leader during Tehran visit rejoices at 'isolation' of Israel

Hamas political chairman, Ismail Haniyeh, claimed Israel is experiencing "unprecedented political isolation," following a resolution by the UN Security Council which called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Although this resolution came late and there may be some gaps that need to be filled, the resolution itself indicates that the occupation [Israel] is experiencing unprecedented political isolation,” Haniyeh spoke at a press conference in Tehran, following a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials.

Haniyeh went to claim that Israel "is losing its political cover and protection, even within the Security Council," going on to strike out against the United States, saying Washington "is unable to impose its will on the international community."

Both Hamas and Iran celebrated the UN Security Council resolution, though calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages abducted on October 7, the two were not linked as before.

"US policy has been consistent to not accept a ceasefire that would be unconditional and not tied to the release of hostages. We're happy to hear from them that their policy hasn't changed, but unfortunately they were separated in this Security Council resolution," Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer posted on X, following an interview with Bloomberg.

"Any resolution that Hamas and Iran celebrate is a bad one for Israel and the US," the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. concluded.

(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Haniyeh, in his statement, did not mention the resolution's demand to release hostages abducted during the Hamas-led October 7 attack and held captive in Gaza since, a key priority of the Israeli government.

Included in the delegation was Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) secretary-general Ziyad al-Nakhala, all of whom met Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to discuss “developments related to the ongoing war on Gaza and all the variables related to the Palestinian issue,” according to a statement by Hamas.

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Haniyeh reportedly told Khamenei, “The Gaza war is a world war, and the American ruling body is the main accomplice of the Zionist crime because it is in charge of leading the war of the Zionist regime.”

While Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that "Ayatollah Khamenei praised the steadfastness and resilience of the people of Gaza and expressed strong regret over the crimes of the Zionist regime, supported directly by Washington and some Western countries."