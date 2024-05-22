Hamas leader Haniyeh delivers eulogy at Iranian President Raisi's funeral

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political wing of Hamas, attended the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

The deputy secretary general of Hezbollah, Naim Kassem, was also present.

In his eulogy, Haniyeh conveyed condolences on behalf of the Palestinian people and the "resistance factions in Gaza." He recounted President Raisi's commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating that Raisi had emphasized the Muslim world's duty to support Palestinians in liberating their land. Raisi had also referred to the October 7 attacks as a "tremor of land at the heart of the Zionist entity."

"The president promised us that Iran will continue to support the Palestinian resistance until the aspirations of the people and the nation are met," Haniyeh said. "We confirm that Gaza will continue its resistance until the entire land is liberated, with Jerusalem at its heart. We are convinced that Iran will continue its policy of support for the Palestinians alongside the leaders of the resistance axis."

Haniyeh also spoke during the prayer service for the victims of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

He reiterated the steadfast support of Iran for the Palestinian cause and recounted a meeting during the last month of Ramadan where Raisi had reaffirmed Iran's political principles regarding Hamas ruling Palestine.

"Raisi focused his words on three issues: the Palestinian issue as the central issue of the Islamic nation, the resistance as a strategic possibility for the liberation project, and the significance of the 'Al-Aqsa Flood' system, which Raisi saw as a shock to the Zionist entity causing a historical change globally," Haniyeh said.