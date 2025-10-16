Houthis Chief of Staff wounded in Israeli attack dies from injuries

The Houthis announced on Thursday that Mohammed Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, the chief of staff of their terrorist organization, has died from his wounds after being injured in the Israeli attack as part of Operation "Drop of Luck," in which the IDF struck and eliminated several senior Yemeni officials.

In an official statement released by the Houthis, it was written that "the rounds of confrontation with the enemy are not over," and they threatened that Israel "will receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed." According to them, his 13-year-old son was also killed along with him.

The Houthi Chief of Staff was reportedly wounded in an attack in which several senior members of the organization were killed. The organization also announced the deaths of its Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi and several ministers.

Following the attack, it was reported that the terrorist organization had arrested 11 U.N. staff members on suspicion of collaborating with Israel. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the arbitrary arrest at the time and urged their immediate release.

After news broke of al-Ghamari's death, Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "Another chief of staff has been eliminated in the series of terrorist commanders who sought to harm us; we will get to them all."

Defense Minister Katz, during a visit to the "Houthi war room" in the Intelligence Directorate, said, "We acted extensively against the Houthis to remove significant threats; the Houthi chief of staff has joined his friends—those who foiled the axis of evil—in the depths of hell."