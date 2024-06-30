i24NEWS exclusive: Israel fears new front to open amid growing Iranian proxy influence in Mediterranean

Israeli intelligence agencies are increasingly apprehensive about a potential new front emerging against the country, this time in the Mediterranean, according to exclusive details authorized for release by Israeli security services.

Reports reveal that Yemen's Houthi rebels are expanding their influence across North Africa, Sudan, Egypt, and Morocco with intentions to target Israel from these regions.

The Houthis are reportedly planning to deploy fighters from Yemen to bolster their presence in these countries, posing a direct threat to Israeli interests in the Mediterranean region. Intelligence sources indicate ongoing efforts to transfer weapons to these newly targeted areas.

"The horror scenario is that of a missile falling into the Mediterranean Sea, which would be a catastrophe," a source familiar with the situation told i24NEWS. "The threat is not confined to Eilat and the Red Sea; it is right here, off the Israeli coast."

Recent developments have also seen Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah engaging with Houthis and Shiite militias in Iraq, suggesting a coordinated effort to expand influence. According to Lebanese daily Al Akhbar, the Houthis aim to establish a significant presence that could potentially threaten strategic points like the Strait of Gibraltar from Moroccan territory.

"Iran is actively extending its influence through proxies in Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, and now focusing on the Horn of Africa," the report further highlighted, underlining Iran's broader regional strategy.