IAEA board passes resolution demanding Iran declare uranium stockpiles

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Wednesday demanding Iran declare its remaining enriched uranium stocks and allow inspectors to verify them.

The resolution, backed by the US, Britain, France, and Germany, received 21 votes in favor, three against, and 10 abstentions. Russia, China, and Niger voted against.

The vote came hours after the US and Iran traded military strikes following President Donald Trump's assertion that Iran had downed a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Since last June’s bombing campaign by the US and Israel on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, the UN’s nuclear watchdog has been unable to verify Iran's stockpile of 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warned the material could theoretically yield as many as 10 nuclear bombs. While many of Iran’s uranium enrichment plants had been destroyed or badly damaged, much of the enriched uranium produced, including material close to weapons-grade, is thought to have survived.

Iran has not informed the IAEA of the fate of that material or allowed inspectors to return to the bombed sites. Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons.

Iranian state-affiliated Mehr News Agency quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who called the resolution "a dangerous attempt to whitewash accountability for aggressors," arguing that the US struck safeguarded facilities and is now exploiting the Board of Governors to pressure Tehran.

WANA reported Iran's mission in Vienna firing back after the vote, warning the resolution "will be met with an immediate and proportionate response" and questioning how the IAEA can be trusted when "instrumentalized by warmongers."