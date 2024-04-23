IAEA chief: Iran is 'weeks' away from nuclear capacity

Iran is "weeks rather than months" away from the capacity to develop a nuclear bomb, Rafael the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mariano Grossi said on Saturday.

"But that does not mean that Iran has or would have a nuclear weapon in that space of time," he added in an interview with German news agency DW. "A functional nuclear warhead requires many other things independently from the production of the fissile material," Grossi said.

He further added that Iran's objectives are "a matter of speculation," a suggestion that Iran's claims that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful should not be taken at face value.

Israel and the U.S. have dismissed Iranian claims that its uranium enrichment drive is for civilian purposes only; following the latest escalation between Iran and Israel, Tehran said it could "reconsider" the character of its nuclear drive.