IAEA Chief labels Iran's continued failure at nuclear cooperation "completely unsatisfactory"

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has strongly criticized Iran's failure to cooperate with the agency's probe into its nuclear program.

Following a visit to Iran, Grossi expressed his dissatisfaction with the level of cooperation and urged Iranian leaders to take immediate and tangible steps to address concerns over their nuclear activities.

Speaking to reporters upon his return to Vienna, where the IAEA is based, Grossi emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the current state of affairs is "completely unsatisfactory." Acknowledging the complexity of the issues at hand, Grossi stressed that there is no quick fix to the ongoing challenges.

Henghameh Fahimi/AFP

The IAEA has long sought clarification from Iran regarding two sites near Tehran that inspectors suspect of housing undeclared nuclear activities. Despite previous agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation, including one reached during Grossi's last visit to Iran in March 2023, progress has been slow. Iran has reportedly reduced the number of inspections and revoked the accreditation of a group of IAEA experts, further complicating the situation.

Grossi reaffirmed the validity of the existing agreement but called for additional substance to be added to ensure meaningful progress. He highlighted the importance of upholding safeguards and monitoring measures to address the international community's concerns and maintain transparency regarding Iran's nuclear program.