IAEA chief tours key Iranian nuclear sites

The United Nations (UN) nuclear chief Rafael Grossi visited two of Iran’s key nuclear sites on Friday as Iran signaled readiness to restart negotiations over its disputed program in an effort to ease sanctions.

Grossi toured the Natanz complex as well as the Fordow enrichment site, a fortified facility located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of the capital Tehran. Following the visit, Seyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated Tehran's readiness to engage in the talks, saying on X: "Iran has never left the negotiation table on its peaceful nuclear program."

"The ball is in the EU/E3 court. Willing to negotiate based on our national interest & our inalienable rights, but NOT ready to negotiate under pressure and intimidation," added Araghchi. Commitment to peaceful negotiations was backed by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, warned that any resolution by the IAEA’s Board of Governors criticizing Iran’s nuclear program would prompt immediate retaliatory actions. “We will not allow pressure to dictate the course of our peaceful nuclear activities,” stated Eslami during a joint press conference with Grossi.

According to Iran International, the Iranian state media reported on the tour in a positive manner, demonstrating a shift in tone after just a year ago Tehran barred nearly one-third of the IAEA's monitoring team, a move Grossi described at the time as a severe impediment to oversight.