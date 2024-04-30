IAEA Director General to visit Iran amid nuclear concerns

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is slated to embark on a crucial visit to Iran next week, as reported by Iran's news agency, Mehr.

This visit comes at a pivotal moment, coinciding with a significant nuclear conference scheduled from May 6 to 8 in Isfahan, where Grossi is expected to engage in discussions with Iranian officials.

There have been mounting concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear activities, particularly its uranium enrichment program. Grossi has expressed his intention to address the "drift" in relations between the IAEA and Iran.

Since the U.S. withdrawal and reintroduction of sanctions, Iran has steadily breached the confines of the nuclear deal, surpassing its enrichment limits. As a result, the IAEA has lamented the decay of the agreement.

Of particular concern is Iran's sustained enrichment of uranium to 60%, a level perilously close to weapons-grade purity.

Despite Iran's denial of any ambitions for nuclear weapons, such enrichment activities have raised alarm bells within the international community.

The 2015 nuclear agreement, which once curtailed Iran's uranium enrichment, now lies in tatters following the United States' withdrawal under the Trump administration.