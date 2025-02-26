IAEA reports Iran has enough uranium for 6 nuclear bombs

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday published two reports on Iran for its member states, revealing that Iran currently holds 274.8 kilograms (606 pounds) of enriched uranium.

The implication is that Iran can now produce two more bombs than before, up from four. According to the report, Iran has actually increased its uranium stockpile by 92.5 kilograms (202 pounds). The IAEA estimates that close to 42 kilograms (92.6 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60 percent is theoretically enough to produce a bomb, if it enriches up to 90 percent. Both report indicate a high level of enriched uranium production and accumulation in Iran, raising serious concerns.

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, is very concerned that the nuclear security issues in Iran remain unresolved. Grossi is "deeply regretful" that Iran, despite declaring its willingness to consider accepting the mandate of four additional IAEA inspectors, did not admit them for monitoring purposes.