IAEA urges Iran to grant immediate access to nuclear material stocks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday called on Iran to grant its inspectors immediate access to its nuclear material inventories, particularly its reserves of highly enriched uranium.

In a confidential report obtained by AFP, the UN watchdog described this verification as “crucial” to address ongoing concerns about the transparency of Tehran’s nuclear activities.

According to the report, the IAEA has “lost continuity of knowledge” over Iran’s previously declared nuclear materials since the outbreak of the twelve-day conflict that began on June 13, following an Israeli strike against Iranian targets.

The agency is now urging Iran to “urgently resume safeguards activities” as required under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The most recent IAEA assessment, published in September, estimated that Iran possesses around 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, a level just below the 90% enrichment typically required for nuclear weapons. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has warned that this quantity could be sufficient to produce as many as ten nuclear bombs, though he stressed that there is no evidence Iran has pursued weaponization.

Tehran insists its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful, civilian purposes. However, the IAEA and several Western governments remain skeptical, pointing to intelligence suggesting that Iran conducted a coordinated weapons program prior to 2003.