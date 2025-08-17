IDF confirms it strikes energy infrastructure used by Houthis in the Sanaa city area

Recommended -

Houthi media published an "Attack" on Haiz power station south of Sana'a, putting it out of service, after at least two explosions were reported to be heard in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, early Sunday morning.

The Israeli Army Radio later confirmed the strike, announcing the IDF had targeted energy infrastructure used by the Houthis in the Sanaa city area.

The strikes were carried out in light of repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its citizens, including launches of surface-to-surface missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles towards state territory, the IDF said.

"The Houthi terrorist regime operates under the direction of the Iranian regime in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies. The terrorist regime exploits maritime space for the exercise of force and terrorist activity against transit and trade in global shipping space," the statement continued.

"The IDF will act forcefully in the face of the Houthi terrorist regime's repeated attacks against the citizens of the State of Israel and is determined to continue to strike forcefully at any threat to the state, in any space it deems necessary."