The Israeli military said it carried out strikes overnight on Syrian government targets in southern Syria in response to attacks against Druze civilians in the area of Suwayda.

According to the IDF, the strikes targeted a command center and weapons located in military compounds belonging to the Syrian government. The operation followed what the military described as attacks on Druze civilians on Thursday.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the attack, saying, "We will not allow the Syrian regime to exploit our war against Iran and Hezbollah to harm the Druze. If necessary, we will attack with greater force."

The IDF added that it is continuing to monitor developments in southern Syria and will act in accordance with directives from the political leadership.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the extent of the damage or casualties resulting from the strikes.

Tensions in southern Syria remain high amid clashes between local armed groups and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, with violence affecting both the Druze population and government personnel.

Israel has previously acted in Syria out of concern over threats to its Druze community and broader regional instability. The Syrian Druze have strong ties to Druze communities in Israel and Lebanon.