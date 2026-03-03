IDF strikes Iranian Regime’s leadership compound in the geart of Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson announced Tuesday morning that overnight, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on security and government buildings inside the leadership compound of the Iranian regime in the heart of Tehran.

The IDF said that numerous munitions were dropped during the attack on the compound, which spans several streets in central Tehran and is considered one of the most heavily secured assets in Iran.

Israeli officials described the site as one of the most important headquarters of the Islamic regime. Senior leadership and security officials reportedly convened there frequently, using the compound to conduct situation assessments on Iran’s nuclear program and to advance plans aimed at the destruction of the State of Israel. The compound also housed infrastructure used to manage attacks against Israel, as well as to direct and finance the regime’s terrorist operatives.

The IDF noted that the compound had already been targeted on the first day of the operation as part of the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. That strike, according to the military, followed a prolonged process of intelligence collection and analysis conducted by the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate.

An IDF Spokesperson said, “This is the most important and central headquarters of the Iranian terror regime. Striking it further deepens the damage to the regime’s command and control systems and its operational continuity.”