The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out strikes on a key Iranian military site in Tehran, targeting infrastructure within Imam Hossein University, which it identified as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ main military academic institution.

According to the IDF, the site serves not only as a university but also as a central military facility used by the regime, including as an emergency asset for its armed forces. The military said that under civilian cover, the compound was used for research and development of advanced weaponry.

The IDF stated that multiple strikes were conducted on the site in recent days to “inflict significant damage to the regime’s weapons production and development capabilities.” It added that the operation targeted several key components of the facility.

Among the infrastructure destroyed were wind tunnels located beneath the university, which the IDF said were used for testing and developing ballistic missiles. The military also said it struck the university’s chemistry center, which it described as being used for research and development of chemical weapons.

In addition, the IDF reported that it hit the technology and engineering center of the mechanics and development group, calling it a central complex involved in the development of ballistic missiles and other weapons systems.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2038600173820010714 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The university is commanded by Mohammad Reza Hassani Shahnegari, a senior IRGC officer with a rank equivalent to brigadier general, according to the IDF. The military said he oversees officer training and is responsible for force buildup activities at the institution.

The IDF noted that the university has been subject to sanctions by several countries due to its affiliation with the IRGC and its role in advancing military capabilities. The strike marks what the military described as another step in targeting Iran’s defense infrastructure amid ongoing hostilities.