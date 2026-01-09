In 1st public address in days, Iran's Khamenei hits out at 'foreign mercenaries'

'Last night in Tehran, a bunch of rioters destroyed a public building just to please the President of the United States'

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during his meeting with a large group of laborers in Tehran, Iran
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during his meeting with a large group of laborers in Tehran, Iran Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

In his first public address in days, Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei lashed out against what he described as "foreign agents" fomenting the protests. 

“Last night in Tehran, a bunch of rioters destroyed a public building just to please the President of the United States. Iranians must maintain their unity. Let everyone know that the Islamic Republic came to power with the blood of hundreds of thousands of honorable people. Iran Will Not Tolerate mercenaries working in the interests of foreigners.”

