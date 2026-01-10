In rare messages from Iran, protesters ask West for help, speak of 'very high' death toll

Iran’s theocratic regime cut off the nation from the internet and international telephone calls on Thursday

Protests in Tehran, Iran
Protests in Tehran, Iran Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

Speaking to Western media from beyond the nationwide internet blackout imposed by the Islamic regime, Iranian protesters said they needed support amid a brutal crackdown. 

"I don't see the US being part of a revolution'

“We’re standing up for a revolution, but we need help. Snipers have been stationed behind the Tajrish Arg area [a neighbourhood in Tehran],” said a protester in Tehran speaking to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity. He added that “We saw hundreds of bodies.”

Another activist in Tehran spoke of witnessing security forces firing live ammunition at protesters resulting in a “very high” number killed. 

On Friday, TIME magazine cited a Tehran doctor speaking on condition of anonymity that just six hospitals in the capital recorded at least 217 killed protesters, “most by live ammunition.” 

Speaking to Reuters on Saturday, Setare Ghorbani, a French-Iranian national living in the suburbs of Paris, said that she became ill from worry for her friends inside Iran. She read out one of her friends' last messages before losing contact: "I saw two government agents and they grabbed people, they fought so much, and I don't know if they died or not." 

