Iran: 3 dead, 10 wounded as methanol storage tank in Bushehr catches fire

Authorities said that the number of killed and hurt may rise due to the scale of the incident

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
A screen grab taken from a from Iranian State TV IRIB on July 15, 2020, shows firefighters combatting a blaze at the Delvar Kashti Bushehr boat factory in the Iranian city of Bushehr
A screen grab taken from a from Iranian State TV IRIB on July 15, 2020, shows firefighters combatting a blaze at the Delvar Kashti Bushehr boat factory in the Iranian city of Bushehr IRIB NEWS AGENCY / AFP

At least three people were killed and 10 injured after a fire erupted Wednesday at a methanol storage tank in the Kaveh Petrochemical Complex in Bandar Dayyer, Bushehr Province, according to Iran International.

Authorities said that the number of killed and hurt may rise due to the scale of the incident.

More to follow

This article received 0 comments

Comments