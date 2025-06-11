Iran: 3 dead, 10 wounded as methanol storage tank in Bushehr catches fire
Authorities said that the number of killed and hurt may rise due to the scale of the incident
i24NEWS
1 min read
At least three people were killed and 10 injured after a fire erupted Wednesday at a methanol storage tank in the Kaveh Petrochemical Complex in Bandar Dayyer, Bushehr Province, according to Iran International.
Authorities said that the number of killed and hurt may rise due to the scale of the incident.
More to follow
