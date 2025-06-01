Iran accuses Israel of manipulating IAEA after a report on nuclear program

Iran strongly contested on Saturday the latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on its nuclear program, denouncing "baseless accusations" and pointing fingers at Israel. The Iranian foreign ministry accused the Hebrew state of providing "unreliable and misleading information" to the IAEA. "Relying on unreliable and misleading sources of information provided by the Israeli regime... goes against the principles of professional verification of the IAEA," the ministry said in a statement. Tehran labelled the document as "politically motivated" and expressed its "clear objections to its content," lamenting "the publication of this report, which was prepared for political purposes under pressure exerted on the agency."

According to the IAEA report, as of May 17, Iran had 408.6 kilograms (900.8 pounds) of 60 percent enriched uranium, its stock having increased by nearly 50 percent to reach 133.8 kilograms (295 pounds) since February. The agency said secret nuclear activities were carried out with undeclared materials at three sites under investigation, describing the situation as a "serious concern." In response, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an damning statement during the Shabbat. "The IAEA has reported a grave and unequivocal report on Iran’s nuclear program," the statement said. "The agency presents a stark picture that serves as a clear warning sign: despite countless warnings by the international community, Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program. The report strongly reinforces what Israel has been saying for years – the purpose of Iran’s nuclear program is not peaceful. This is evident from the alarming scope of Iran’s uranium enrichment activity. Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever.

"The report clearly indicates that Iran remains in non-compliance of its fundamental commitments and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and continues to withhold cooperation from IAEA inspectors," Netanyahu's statement added. "The international community must act now to stop Iran."