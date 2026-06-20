Iran announces Hormuz closure over Israeli, US 'violations'

Iran on Saturday announced it had closed the Strait of Hormuz again, adding that while its negotiators are going to Switzerland for talks, not much is likely to happen there.

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Iran’s joint military command said the strait had been closed, citing Israeli attacks on its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, and the “bad faith” of Washington, guilty, it added, of “clear breach of its commitments” by failing to end the war.

The statement on state television warned that “if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned.”