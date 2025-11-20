Iran asks Saudi Arabia to help persuade US to resume nuclear talks - report

Due to 'concern' over the renewal of Israeli attacks, the President of Iran sent Trump a letter through bin Salman in which he requested to act 'by diplomatic means' to end the nuclear conflict

First satellite images released after the US strike on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, which were hit with GBU-57A/B bunker busters, also known as the massive ordnance penetrator (MOP)Maxar

Iran has asked Saudi Arabia to persuade the United States to resume nuclear talks, which demonstrates and highlights concern in Tehran over the possibility of renewed Israeli attacks in the country, Reuters reported Thursday. 

The news agency noted, citing two sources familiar with the details, that the prevailing anxiety is also due to fears of a deterioration in the country's economic situation. 

Iranian and Saudi media reported a day before the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to the White House that Mohammed bin Salman had delivered a letter to US President Trump on behalf of the Iranian president.

Nuclear Iran: Tehran says unable to enrich uranium since U.S. Israel strikes

Sources told Reuters that the letter stated that Iran "is not seeking confrontation," and is seeking deeper regional cooperation — and remains "open to resolving the nuclear dispute through diplomatic means, provided that its rights are guaranteed."

