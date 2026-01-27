Iran calls US carriers 'easy targets' as tensions rise in Persian Gulf

A senior Iranian military official has warned that American aircraft carriers approaching Iranian waters could become “easy targets,” as tensions rise in the region.

Speaking from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the official emphasized that the Iranian armed forces are closely monitoring U.S. military movements and assert that the maritime environment around Iran is “completely under the control of the armed forces.”

The comments, reported by the IRGC’s Fars News Agency, come following the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East.

The Iranian official dismissed the notion of a “limited, quick, and clean” U.S. operation, calling such assumptions a result of “incorrect estimates and an incomplete understanding of Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities.”

The remarks highlight growing tensions as U.S. military assets continue to reinforce the region amid longstanding disputes with Tehran, underscoring the risks of miscalculation in the volatile waters of the Persian Gulf.