Iran ceased cooperating with IAEA, Grossi says

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on Monday said Iran has stopped fulfilling its obligations that assure the country's nuclear program is peaceful.

"The agency lost continuity of knowledge in relation to the production and inventory of centrifuges, rotors and bellows, heavy water and uranium ore concentrate," he said in a statement to the IAEA board of governors.

"There has been no progress in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues," he added. "Iran says it has declared all nuclear material, activities and locations required under its NPT Safeguards Agreement. However, this statement is inconsistent with the Agency’s findings of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at undeclared locations in Iran. The Agency needs to know the current location(s) of the nuclear material and/or of contaminated equipment involved."

Iran has not implemented legal obligations for safeguarding outstanding issues, Grossi said, which are necessary "to be able to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful."

Grossi concluded that he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and that they had agreed to meet to resolve the issues.