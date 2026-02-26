Ahead of a new round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva, Iran is reportedly preparing a major economic offer aimed at persuading the United States to pursue a diplomatic agreement instead of a military strike.

The proposal, according to the Financial Times, could include significant investment opportunities in Iran’s oil, gas, and mineral sectors.

A source cited by the British daily said the plan appears tailored to appeal directly to President Donald Trump, who favors deals with strong economic benefits. The potential “windfall” for U.S. companies could include oil and gas exploitation rights, access to strategic minerals, and other key resources. The goal, according to the report, is to turn the ongoing standoff into a commercial opportunity that might help defuse the crisis.

The discussions coincide with preparations for a third round of talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations. Washington continues to demand that Tehran halt all uranium enrichment, a demand Iran rejects, citing its right to a civilian nuclear program. President Trump has warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to military action and has reinforced the U.S. military presence in the region.

A U.S. official told the Financial Times that no formal economic offer has been submitted and emphasized that the White House’s position remains firm: Iran must not possess nuclear weapons or the capability to produce them.

Meanwhile, Tehran is reportedly observing the situation in Venezuela, where U.S. involvement in the country’s oil reserves has highlighted how energy interests can influence diplomatic negotiations. Iranian officials may see this as a precedent for using economic incentives to gain leverage in talks.

Whether Tehran’s economic approach will sway the U.S. remains uncertain, with deep mistrust and the threat of military action still looming over the negotiations.