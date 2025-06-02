Iran demands US guarantees sanctions to be lifted in nuclear deal

Iran demands US guarantees that sanctions will be lifted, according to a report in the Saudi Al Arabiya channel on Monday.

"We want to guarantee that the sanctions are effectively lifted" for a deal on Tehran's nuclear program, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said. "So far, the American side has not wanted to clarify this issue."

Iran has thrown water on optimism expressed by the US that a deal could be reached, all the while a report by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accused Tehran of activity in several undeclared nuclear sites.

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff gave Iran a "detailed and acceptable proposal," according to the White House, which is aimed at bridging the gap over nuclear enrichment. Iran has stated it would not give up its right to enrich uranium, whether it agrees to a deal or not, while the US has said uranium enrichment is a red line that Iran must not cross.