Iran denies Trump's claim of direct talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Monday evening that Washington and Tehran are holding talks on the Iranian nuclear program, while denying the nature of the discussions was direct.

This runs contrary to US President Donald Trump's statements of "having direct talks with Iran."

"Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks," Araghchi confirmed on the X social network, adding that it is "as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court."

Trump said "we will see what will happen" at the talks. "I think if the talks aren't successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger. And I hate to say it, great danger because they can't have a nuclear weapon."

According to three Iranian officials cited by the New York Times, representatives from Tehran and Washington will meet in separate rooms, with Omani diplomats mediating between the two delegations.