Iran, European countries to hold nuclear talks - Iranian FM spokesperson

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced early on Monday that the country would hold nuclear talks in Istanbul on Friday with Britain, France and Germany. This comes after warnings by the countries that sanctions would resume if negotiations did not.

"In response to the request of European countries, Iran has agreed to hold a new round of talks," Iranian state media quoted Esmaeil Baghaei as saying. "The meeting between Iran, Britain, France and Germany will take place at the deputy foreign minister level."

This comes after a German source told AFP the day earlier that the three countries were in contact with the Islamic State adding that, "Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon." Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany on Thursday, the first such call since Israel and the U.S. struck nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan in June.