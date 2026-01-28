Iran executes a man after being accused by the Supreme Court of spying for Israel

Iran’s judiciary said on Wednesday it executed Hamidreza Sabet Esmailipour, whom authorities accused of spying for Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad. The Supreme Court had upheld his death sentence.

According to a detailed report by Mizan, the judiciary’s official media outlet, Sabet Esmailipour was arrested on April 29, 2025, and convicted of “espionage and intelligence cooperation.” Authorities alleged he communicated with an intelligence officer, handed over classified documents, and carried out logistical support for Israeli operations, including moving vehicles and transferring funds. The outlet claimed some vehicles contained explosives, a claim that could not be independently verified.

The report said Sabet Esmailipour acknowledged cooperating with Mossad during interrogations and court proceedings. Iran has executed more than a dozen people in recent months on similar charges. Human rights groups say these cases often involve opaque legal proceedings.

Iranian authorities have also stated that over 700 people were detained on suspicion of espionage or collaboration with Israel following the conflict in June.

US-based rights group HRANA reported earlier this month that at least 313 prisoners were executed by hanging during nationwide protests between late December and late January, with executions increasing alongside mass arrests and restricted internet access.