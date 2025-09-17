Iran executes man over alleged spying for Israel

Recommended -

Iran on Wednesday executed a man identified as Babak Shahbazi who was accused of spying for Israel, according to reports by state media.

Iran, locked in a decades-long conflict with Israel, has carried out numerous executions of people it claims were linked to Israel’s Mossad external intelligence agency, with at least nine carried out in recent months.

According to state media, Shahbazi had worked with Esmaeil Fekri, another convicted spy who was executed in June.

Authorities said Shahbazi had used his work as a contractor installing cooling devices to gather information from sensitive sites, including server rooms and facilities tied to Iran’s military and security sectors.