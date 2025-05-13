Iran expresses willingness to temporary restrict uranium enrichment

Iran is ready to accept temporary limitations on its uranium enrichment, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that negotiations with the United States have not yet addressed these specific aspects.

"For a limited period, we can accept a series of restrictions on the level and volume of enrichment," said Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to remarks reported by the Tasnim news agency. "We have not yet addressed the details regarding the level and volume of enrichment," he added.

These statements come as nuclear negotiations are experiencing significant tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated during the last round of talks that the right to enrich uranium was "non-negotiable." For his part, the US Special Envoy to the Middle East and chief negotiator Steve Witkoff called this position a "red line." Israel demands that any agreement completely prohibit uranium enrichment, while the United States has sometimes indicated that they could accept a deal that limits rather than totally prohibits enrichment.

This Iranian opening, although conditional and temporary, could pave the way for new developments in these crucial negotiations for regional stability and nuclear non-proliferation. The technical details, however, remain to be defined during the next discussions between the parties.