Iran fears 'existential threat' if UK, European sanctions are reimposed - report

An Iranian senior official told British newspaper The Telegraph it would face an 'existential threat' if the United Kingdom (UK) and its European allies reimposed the United Nations' (UN) snapback sanctions over its nuclear program.

The warning has sent internal officials into urgent discussions in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic does not have the financial or military capacity to endure the snapback of UN sanctions. It would make the people protest again and this time it might be different,” a senior Iranian official in Tehran told The Telegraph.

“They are more damaging than war,” a senior Iranian official said. “The supreme national security council has asked the presidential office to find a way for talks before it is too late.”