Iran FM rejects nuclear talks with U.S., says uranium enrichment to proceed

The Islamic Republic doesn't wish to engage in direct talks with the U.S. over its nuclear or missile programs, and would go on enriching uranium, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al-Jazeera on Saturday.

“We will never negotiate our missile program, and no rational actor would disarm. We cannot stop uranium enrichment, and what cannot be achieved by war cannot be achieved through politics," the top diplomat told the Qatari outlet.

"We have no desire for direct talks with Washington, but can reach an agreement for indirect negotiations," said Araghchi.

“We are ready to negotiate to remove concerns about our nuclear program and are confident in its peaceful nature. Reaching a fair agreement is possible, but Washington has proposed unacceptable and impossible conditions,” the diplomat further added.

“Nuclear materials remained under the rubble of the attacked nuclear facilities and were not transferred elsewhere. The technology exists, despite the losses,” Araghchi said, referring to nuclear sites hit during the 12-Day War in June, when Israel launched a series of devastating strikes and took control of Iran's air space, with the U.S. striking the final blow against nuclear installations tucked away deep underneath the ground, with Air Force B-2 bombers carrying bunker-busting bombs and Navy ships launching Tomahawk missiles.

“Tehran is prepared for all possibilities and expects any aggressive behavior from Israel,” Araqchi added.

He likewise slammed the reactivation of the “snapback” sanction mechanism, branding it illegal.

Iran is facing down one of its gravest crises since the 1979 Islamic Revolution after the reimposition of snapback sanctions in September after last attempts at talks between Tehran and E3 countries—The UK, France, and Germany—failed to resolve the decades-long friction over Iran's nuclear program.

The bans include suspending Iran's uranium enrichment (heavy water and reprocessing-related activities) and use of ballistic missile technology, embargo the export of conventional arms to it, reimpose travel bans and global asset freezes on listed individuals and entities, and authorize the seizure of weapons and other prohibited cargo being transferred by Iran to state and non-state actors.