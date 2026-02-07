Iran FM: Zero enrichment, ballistic missile program are outside scope of negotiations with U.S.

Iran's enriched uranium and ballistic missiles are non-negotiables for the Islamic Republic and it will discuss with the U.S. the proposition to give up on either, the regime's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi stressed on Saturday.

"As for zero enrichment, that is outside the scope of the negotiations for us. Enrichment is an undeniable right for us, and it must continue. Even through bombing us, they could not destroy it because technology cannot be destroyed by bombing," the official told Al Jazeera, adding that Tehran was "prepared to reach an agreement that assures them that enrichment in Iran will be peaceful."

Speaking of Iran's ballistic missiles, Araghchi said that "this is a purely defensive matter for us. It is not negotiable, neither now nor in the future, because regional issues pertain to the region and are not related to countries outside of it. These are internal matters concerning the Iranian people, and no foreign party can interfere in our internal affairs, as we have made clear many times."

Speaking after the first day of indirect nuclear talks with the U.S. in Oman, Araghchi said he expected a second round within days. While the talked passed in a productive atmosphere, it was likewise acknowledged by all sides that there was no movement made from the sides' initial positions, and the threat of war remained, as U.S. aircraft carriers were headed to the region.

"The possibility of war is always present, and we are prepared for it. This preparedness is aimed at finding solutions that avoid war," Araghchi stated. "I told the American negotiators yesterday: you have two options with us: war and diplomacy. Our option is diplomacy, but we are even more prepared for both than before, and we hope America will choose diplomacy. If America launches an attack against us, we do not have the capability to attack its territory, so we will attack the American bases in the region. This will draw the entire region into war."