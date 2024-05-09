Iran frees 7 crew members from seized Portuguese-flagged ship

Iran has released seven crew members from the Portuguese-flagged ship seized in the Gulf last month, Portugal's foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

The MSC Aries, a container ship, was captured by Iranian forces on April 13, sparking international condemnation.

Among those freed are five Indian nationals, a Filipino, and an Estonian, stated the Portuguese foreign ministry in a recent statement.

The release of these crew members follows the earlier liberation of one individual. However, 17 crew members still remain aboard the vessel, according to the ministry's statement.

Iran had alleged Israeli connections to the ship when it was seized, but no further details were provided regarding the reasons behind the release of the seven crew members.

Portugal has reiterated its call for Iran to adhere to international obligations by promptly releasing the remaining crew members and returning the ship. Despite Iran's claims last week that it still held the vessel, Portugal emphasizes the necessity of Iran complying with its obligations.

"Portugal will continue to exert efforts to ensure full compliance with these international obligations," affirmed the Portuguese foreign ministry in its statement.