Iran: Israeli admission on Haniyeh killing 'legitimizes Iran's response'

The Iranian mission to the United Nations has approached the Security Council following Defense Minister Israel Katz's statement on Tuesday, which acknowledged for the first time Israel's responsibility in the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The Iranian delegation is calling for sanctions.

"In a shameless admission, the regime’s Minister of Warmongering confessed to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader and former Prime Minister of Palestine, during his visit to Tehran," the mission said in an X post. "This brazen act underscores Israel’s role in terrorism, legitimizes Iran’s response on 1 October 2024, and reaffirms the Zionist regime as a serious threat to global peace, which must be stopped."

Katz earlier included the slain Hamas leader on a list of those who had launched attacks against Israel, prompting the current war, and who had paid the price with their lives. Others mentioned included Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.