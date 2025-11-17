Iran launches cloud-seeding efforts amid record drought

Iranian authorities have begun cloud-seeding operations in an effort to combat one of the worst droughts the country has faced in decades.

On Saturday, officials targeted the Urmia Lake basin, Iran’s largest lake, which has largely dried up, leaving behind a vast salt bed.

Further operations are planned in the provinces of East and West Azerbaijan, state media reported.

Cloud seeding involves releasing chemical compounds such as silver iodide or potassium iodide into clouds to encourage water vapor to condense into rainfall. The technique has been employed globally for decades and has been used in the UAE and other countries to mitigate water shortages.

Iran is currently experiencing a severe water crisis, with rainfall levels at record lows and reservoirs nearly empty. The country’s meteorological organization reported that precipitation this year is roughly 89% below the long-term average, marking the driest autumn in 50 years.

President Masoud Pezeshkian last week warned that if sufficient rain does not fall soon, water rationing may be implemented in Tehran, and residents could be evacuated from the capital. Amid concerns over water scarcity, hundreds of citizens gathered at a mosque in Tehran on Friday to pray for rainfall.

Authorities hope the cloud-seeding initiative will bring some relief to parched regions and support water supplies for both agriculture and urban areas.