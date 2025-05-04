Iran: Massive factory explosion reported in Mashhad

A loud explosion shook the city of Mashhad on Sunday at around noon, according to local reports. This is the second incident after reports Saturday of explosions in the same area. The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

According to local news, the site of the explosion is a large warehouse covering an area of about 4,000 square meters (43,000 square feet) that was severely damaged in the resulting fire. The Iranian Fire Brigade reported that the event took place at a motorcycle factory located near the Electrosteel factory. No information was given about casualties.

