Iran on alert over fear of US-Israel attack on nuclear sites

As fears of a joint military attack by Israel and the United States increase, Iran has bolstered its defenses around its main nuclear and missile sites, high-ranking sources told the British newspaper The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Iranian authorities "are just waiting for the attack and are anticipating it every night and everything has been on high alert – even in sites that no one knows about," one source said.

"Work to fortify nuclear sites has been ongoing for years but it has intensified over the past year, particularly since Israel launched the first attack."

The source said that Tehran has been preparing after bellicose comments made by US President Donald Trump, despite his indication he would be willing to negotiate. His "maximum pressure" doctrine has been heeded, however, with Iran readying its defenses.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that American intelligence officials warned that significant Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites could increase the risk of a broader war in the Middle East.