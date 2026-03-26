Iran is seeking significant changes to a US-backed ceasefire proposal before agreeing to enter talks, according to people familiar with the matter, highlighting ongoing gaps between the two sides as diplomatic efforts continue.

“Iran wants the US to scale back demands outlined in a 15-point plan before it agrees to meet to discuss a potential cease-fire,” sources were quoted as saying in a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday. The report indicated that Tehran is open to negotiations in principle but views the current framework as overly demanding.

According to the sources, the US proposal includes requirements for Iran to dismantle much of its nuclear program, end support for regional allies, and limit its missile capabilities. Iranian officials consider these conditions “excessive” and have ruled out discussing the missile program as a starting point for talks.

Iran has also rejected committing to permanently end uranium enrichment while signaling that it could consider previously discussed restrictions. These include measures such as diluting its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, according to an Iranian official cited in the report.

In addition, Tehran is seeking guarantees, potentially through a third party, that both the US and Israel will not resume military action after any agreement is reached. The demand reflects concerns in Iran about the durability of future arrangements and the risk of renewed conflict.

The US, for its part, maintains that Iran’s current stockpile of enriched uranium, which exceeds civilian needs, could potentially be used to develop a nuclear weapon. The proposal is part of a broader diplomatic effort to end ongoing hostilities and address Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities.