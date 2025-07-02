Iran planned to mine Strait of Hormuz in conflict with Israel - report

Recommended -

Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz in response to the Israeli attack last month, according to a report in Reuters on Wednesday.

Citing two US officials, the report said that Iran had even loaded the mines onto its ships. While the Iranian threat has loomed of effectively closing the passage, from which around a fifth of the world's oil exports go through, US intelligence indicated that Iran's naval vessels were prepared to escalate the conflict further.

The Iranian Parliament voted to block the strait, although the Supreme National Security Council did not make the final decision, according to Iran's Press TV.

The officials cited in the report said that loading the mines on the naval vessels may have been a ruse instead of waiting for the Iranian regime to give the order.

Reuters said it was unable to verify at what stage in the 12-day war Iran had made the preparations to block Hormuz.

"Thanks to the President’s brilliant execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, successful campaign against the Houthis, and maximum pressure campaign, the Strait of Hormuz remains open, freedom of navigation has been restored, and Iran has been significantly weakened," a White House official said in response to the report.