Iran promises to return internet access by end of week

Iranian authorities said Monday that nationwide Internet access will be gradually restored by the end of the week, following a near-total blackout that has lasted nearly two weeks.

The announcement came from Hossein Afshin, Iran’s vice president overseeing science, technology, and the knowledge-based economy, in an interview with the Tasnim news agency, which has close ties to the Revolutionary Guards.

Afshin stated that the move comes directly from President Ebrahim Raisi and that partial connectivity could begin “as early as today or tomorrow,” with full restoration expected by Friday.

The vice president also noted the potential introduction of fixed IP addresses for large companies to limit the economic impact of ongoing restrictions.

However, human rights groups and tech observers have raised doubts about the effectiveness of these measures.

The Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA) warned that even if the network is technically reconnected, users may not regain the same level of unrestricted access as before. Officials from Iran’s Information Technology Trade Association echoed these concerns, saying that reconnecting international platforms is “not conceivable” at this stage.

The blackout began on January 8 amid widespread anti-regime protests. Iranian authorities have frequently restricted digital communications during unrest to control the flow of information and prevent mobilization, raising fears that any restoration could still involve selective access and heavy censorship.

HRA criticized the government for creating a distinction between mere connectivity and true, open access, suggesting that the partial reopening may primarily serve to maintain the appearance of normalcy while preserving state control over digital spaces.