Iran protests: Death toll cited at 10 amid reports of unrest spreading to rural provinces

The protests are the biggest in Iran since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the regime's repressive morality police triggered nationwide unrest

Protesters march in Tehran on December 29, 2025
Protesters march in Tehran on December 29, 2025AP Photo/Fars News Agency

Widening demonstrations against Iran's theocratic regime spread on Friday to the rural provinces, with reports of fatalities security forces and protesters.

State-affiliated media and rights groups reported that at least 10 people have been killed, including one man who authorities said was a member of the Basij paramilitary force affiliated with the elite Revolutionary Guards. 

State television also reported the arrest of an unspecified number of people in the western city of Kermanshah, accused of manufacturing petrol bombs and homemade pistols. 

Earlier Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned the mullah regime that another deadly crackdown on civilian protesters could trigger U.S. intervention. 

 

