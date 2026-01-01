Iran protests enter 4th day as security forces report first fatality

Protests across Iran continued for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, signaling a deepening wave of unrest driven largely by rising living costs and economic pressure. Authorities confirmed the first fatality among security forces since the demonstrations began.

Saeed Pourali, vice-governor of Lorestan province, said a member of the Basij militia, a volunteer force linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed during clashes with protesters in the western city of Kouhdasht. The victim was identified as Amir Khodaïari.

Officials said at least 13 members of the security forces and Basij were also injured, some by stones thrown during the unrest.

The protests have unfolded amid a severe economic crisis, with frustration over inflation and affordability fueling demonstrations in multiple regions. Earlier reports claiming a civilian protester had been killed were later rejected by the individual’s family, who said the information was false.

Demonstrations were reported in several provinces, including Fars, Hamedan, and Lorestan. In southern Iran, protesters attempted to breach a government building in Fars province, where authorities said three police officers were injured and four people arrested. In the capital, Tehran, officials announced a bank holiday — a move widely viewed as an effort to limit financial activity and curb further mobilization.

Protest slogans have increasingly targeted Iran’s leadership. In Dehloran, crowds invoked the name of Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last shah, while demonstrators in Isfahan chanted calls predicting the fall of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s rule.

The unrest has drawn international attention. An official Persian-language account linked to Israel’s Foreign Ministry posted a message of solidarity on social media, telling Iranians they were “not alone.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian responded by accusing foreign adversaries of exploiting Iran’s economic difficulties to destabilize the country. He called for national unity and announced the formation of crisis committees aimed at tighter oversight of economic activity.