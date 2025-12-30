Iran: Protests spread for third day as demonstrators rally against economic crisis

Protests erupted across Iran again on Tuesday as demonstrators took to the streets for a third consecutive day to denounce soaring inflation, rising prices, and worsening living conditions.

Participants urged others to join what they described as a nationwide uprising, calling on shop owners to shut down their businesses in protest.

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar remained closed, with merchants keeping their shops shuttered in a rare show of economic dissent.

The demonstrations have expanded beyond the capital, with protests reported in cities including Kermanshah. In some locations, crowds were heard chanting slogans calling for the return of the Pahlavi dynasty, which ruled Iran prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In response, authorities in Tehran province announced a full lockdown, citing extreme cold weather and the need to maintain energy stability. Critics, however, view the measure as an attempt to curb the growing unrest.

The protests come amid a deepening economic crisis that has fueled public anger in recent weeks. Demonstrations have increasingly led to violent confrontations, with security forces clashing with protesters and using force to disperse crowds.

Israel’s Mossad posted a message in Farsi on its official social media account on Monday, urging Iranians to continue protesting and claiming support for the demonstrators “not only from afar, but on the ground as well.”

Separately, the Iran International television channel reported, citing military sources, that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps is developing biological and chemical warheads for long-range ballistic missiles, adding to heightened regional and international concerns.