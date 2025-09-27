Iran recalls envoys of Germany, France and UK after nuclear diplomacy fades

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday hit out at "unacceptable" U.S. demands that Tehran hand over its enriched uranium, as sweeping UN sanctions loomed after the collapse of nuclear talks. The Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has also issued a defiantly worded message.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1971701525354533114 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Iran has recalled its ambassadors to Germany, France and the United Kingdom for consultation over the dispute mechanism to reinstate U.N. sanctions, the country's Mehr state news agency reported.

The move comes after the failure of a Russian and Chinese push to delay the revival of the international sanctions at the 15-member U.N. Security Council after only four countries supported their draft resolution, opening the door for the snapback of sanctions.

Pezeshkian on Saturday told reporters in New York that Washington had demanded that Tehran relinquish all of its enriched uranium in exchange for a three-month reprieve from sanctions.

The administration of President Donald Trump "wants us to hand over all our enriched uranium to them, and in return they would give us three months" exemption from sanctions, Pezeshkian told reporters in New York, adding "this is by no means acceptable."